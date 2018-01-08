SFU dark energy prof hopes to upend Einstein's cosmic theory

Could a Burnaby physics professor go head-to-head with Albert Einstein?

Maybe not. But when it comes to one particular aspect of the world-changing genius' theory of general relativity, Simon Fraser University cosmologist Levon Pogosian thinks he just might have something to add.

Using several sets of astronomy data, Pogosian and co-authors of a new Nature Astronomy study suggests dark energy — the mysterious energy of empty space that makes up an estimated 70 per cent of our universe — may be changing its density and gravity as it pushes the cosmos apart.

That would contradict previous theories that dark energy is unchanging, a debate known as Einstein's "cosmic constant."

"Either it isn't constant, or it interacts with dark matter — or it could be that Einstein's theory is modified when it comes to the entire universe," he told Metro in a phone interview. "These possibilities would all have to be considered if our claim holds up; each of them would lead to significant discoveries and imply new physics that is currently unknown.

"But it's a big 'if'," he said. "We always want to find something new — it's exciting — but often tensions are due to some measurement techniques not being understood, or an alternative explanation."

This March marks 20 years since one of two Nobel Prize-winning 1998 studies revealed the universe is expanding faster and faster, a discovery which Pogosian said "motivated" his research.

Before, the universe was known to be growing but most believed it was slowing down. The expansion itself was only discovered several years after Einstein's theory.

"I am trying to understand exactly how the universe is accelarating and what could be causing that acceleration," he said. The "dominant theory" among his peers is that there is a "cosmological constant" — as Einstein predicted — except that it's pushing the universe apart faster.

The theory, he noted, "is the simplest thing that works." The theory, however, could also be entirely wrong, based on his team's data that hints that dark energy could be getting denser over time.

"It's a famous problem that's been around for a long time, and it's an area of active research," he said.

But his research team won't know whether their observations hold up, they think, until a new tool — the Dark Energy Spectroscopic Instrument — comes online in Tuscon, Arizona's Kitts Peak Observatory.