Spanish skiers rescued after spending four days in B.C. backcountry
GOLDEN, B.C. — A pair of skiers from Spain have been rescued after spending four days lost in the British Columbia backcountry.
RCMP Const. Spencer Lainchbury says Kicking Horse Mountain Resort notified police Sunday after a 43-year-old woman and a 41-year-old man failed to check out of their private accommodation near Golden, B.C.
A search-and-rescue helicopter spotted the skiers before noon on Sunday.
Lainchbury says the man and woman became lost four days earlier after they mistakenly entered an area known as Canyon Creek.
They were flown to a waiting ambulance and then to hospital to be treated for injuries related to exposure.
Police are reminding outdoor enthusiasts to carry proper equipment and emergency supplies and to always let someone know about travel plans.
