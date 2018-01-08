Vancouverites flood city with King Tide photos

The City of Vancouver received nearly 300 photos of high water in response to a request to residents to document the annual winter King Tides.

The photos will help the city plan for sea level rise, but the photo callout was also a way to help educate people about the issue. Check out the high water photos at Vancouver.ca/KingTides.

“The shoreline is designed right now to withstand current conditions,” said Angela Danyluk, a sustainability specialist with the city. “It’s designed to withstand some flooding but not the sea level that we’re going to see in the future.”

The city has been planning for sea level rise since 2010. The King Tide (the highest tides of the year happen in December, January and February) show what the shoreline could look like by 2100, when sea level is expected to be one metre higher. The January King Tides occured from Jan. 3 to Jan. 7.

It’s not only higher water along the shoreline: inland flooding could also occur, as illustrated by one photo that shows a car driving through a huge puddle at Main and Quebec St.

The flooding was caused by a backed-up storm sewer, Danyluk explained. Because many of Vancouver’s storm drained empty into the ocean, when the tides are very high the drains are full and can’t drain away heavy rainfall.