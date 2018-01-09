BC government wants feedback on sexual assault policies at post-secondary schools

The provincial government wants to know what students and staff think about their college or university’s sexual assault policies, and has created an online survey to collect feedback.

The feedback request comes eight months after the previous government passed a law requiring post-secondary schools to create clear procedures on how sexual assault complaints are reported and responded to.

"We want to raise awareness about sexual violence policies at B.C.'s public post-secondary institutions,” says Melanie Mark, minister of advanced education. “[We want to] find out if there's room to strengthen them [the policies] and understand what more we can do to prevent sexual violence on campus."

The request comes as part of the ministry’s new Prevent Sexual Violence campaign. Feedback from the survey, the ministry’s press release says, will “help ensure a strong policy framework that supports safe and informed post-secondary students, staff and faculty.”

The law's passage in May 2017 followed calls from survivors of sexual assault on campus to rethink how the university deals with assault. Sixty UBC professors also wrote an open letter asking for better policies.

The survey is available online until Jan. 29, 2018 at 4 p.m.