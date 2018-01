Blackstone buying Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust for $3.8B including debt

VANCOUVER — New York-based Blackstone Property Partners has signed a deal to acquire Vancouver's Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust in a deal valued at $3.8 billion including debt.

Under the agreement, Blackstone will pay $8.10 per unit in cash for Pure (TSX:AAR.UN).

The units closed at $6.72 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Monday.

Pure says the deal has the unanimous support of a special committee, as well as the trust's full board of trustees.

The deal requires approval by a two-thirds majority vote by unitholders as well as court and regulatory approvals.