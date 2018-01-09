Calgary man swept up and killed by B.C. avalanche during back country ski

FERNIE, B.C. — The body of a 36-year-old Calgary man has been recovered from the site of an avalanche east of Fernie, B.C.

Police say the avalanche came down in the Lizard Mountain range on Monday afternoon.

The man was with a large group of back country skiers when he and another person split off to ski on their own.

Police say both people were caught in the slide — one was able to get free to dig out the Calgary man, but he was already dead.

Both skiers were experienced and police say they were carrying appropriate equipment including transceivers and transmitters.