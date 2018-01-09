First-degree-murder charges approved in Stanley Park stabbing case

A 29-year-old Vancouver resident has been charged with the murder of Lubomir Kunik, who died after he was found with stab wounds in Stanley Park in February 2017.

Tyler Lagimodier was arrested Monday and Crown Counsel has approved first-degree murder charges against him, according to Vancouver police. Lagimodier is currently in custody.

Investigators say they believe the murder was random and that Lagimodier and Kunik did not know each other. But officers found a forensic link between evidence found at the scene of the crime and Lagimodier.

"Our investigators worked diligently and used a variety of investigative tactics and resources to solve this crime,” says Supt. Mike Porteous, head of investigative services at Vancouver police.

“Solving this murder has been a priority for the VPD and we want to thank the RCMP forensic laboratory, the Vancouver Park Board, and the general public for their assistance and support throughout this investigation."

Lubomir ‘Lubo’ Kunik, 61, of Vancouver was found just before 11 p.m. on February 1, 2017 on the seawall between Second Beach and Third Beach.

He had been stabbed and was pronounced dead by paramedics when they arrived at the scene.