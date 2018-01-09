News / Vancouver

Murder charge laid in death of man in Stanley Park last February

VANCOUVER — A charge of first-degree murder has been laid against a 29-year-old Vancouver man in the stabbing death of a man in Stanley Park last February.

Police say Tyler Lagimodiere was arrested Monday.

Lubomir Kunik was found on the park's seawall Feb. 1 suffering from stab wounds.

At the time, police said the 61-year-old was an amateur photographer and was likely taking pictures of the night sky.

