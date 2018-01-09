Murder charge laid in death of man in Stanley Park last February
A
A
Share via Email
VANCOUVER — A charge of first-degree murder has been laid against a 29-year-old Vancouver man in the stabbing death of a man in Stanley Park last February.
Police say Tyler Lagimodiere was arrested Monday.
Lubomir Kunik was found on the park's seawall Feb. 1 suffering from stab wounds.
At the time, police said the 61-year-old was an amateur photographer and was likely taking pictures of the night sky.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
By the numbers: How much will the minimum wage hike cost Tim Hortons?
-
'I was furious': One man's stand against Tim Hortons, a brand in crisis
-
Protest over Abdoul Abdi refugee case planned for Justin Trudeau's visit to Sackville
-
Former Nova Scotia PC candidate facing fraud charges over fake $90,000 cheque