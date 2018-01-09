Vancouver bookstore waitlists fill up on orders for Trump tell-all Fire and Fury

Vancouverites hungry to read about how President Donald Trump didn't actually want to be president, called his own victory "so f---ed up," or had his campaigners' Russia meetings called "treasonous" will have to wait a while.

One independent local bookstore's phones have been ringing "off the hook" with requests for Michael Wolff's tell-all expose Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House, officially released on Tuesday by its publisher, Henry Holt and Co.

But although the world's most talked-about book this week saw its publisher bump forward its release date to meet clamouring demand, Vancouver booksellers still have waitlists.

"It could be a few weeks before they get into people's hands, as soon as the publisher coughs them up," Pulp Fiction Books owner Chris Brayshaw told Metro by phone. "Thre's been non-stop phone calls. I've probably taken 40 or 50 calls, and dozens of orders."

The sudden onslaught of interest, as excerpts and juicy allegations emerged in various outlets, made the book's sudden popularity unexpected.

"Up until four or five days ago," explained Brayshaw, who is able to order the book for customers at a discount, "the publisher wasn't confident in any way they had a bestseller on their hands — they probably thought it was a specialized title to sell a few thousand copies.

"I'm not sure if it's a book necessarily people are going to want to read five years from now, but our job is not to judge but to produce copies for folks who would like to read it."

Released Tuesday, Wolff's book "chronicles the administration from Election Day to this past October," according to New York Magazine, which published an extended excerpt from the author's year-and-a-half of interviews with the President himself and 200 of his advisors, confidantes and senior staff.

Trump immediately blasted the book as false, suing the publisher to prevent its release — a threat the company scoffed at as "flagrantly unconstitutional."

But, according to Wolff, it was the President himself who let the journalist "take up 'something like a semi-permanent seat on a couch in the West Wing,'" New York Magazine revealed, "an idea encouraged by the President himself.

"There were no ground rules placed on his access, and he was required to make no promises about how he would report on what he witnessed."

Some of the book's revelations are things many Trump critics have long-voiced, for instance that the President is, in the words of the New Yorker, "a deranged liar who surrounds himself with sycophants" and "unfit for the job."

However, some critics have challenged the key allegations so far revealed from the book, including several of the 200 sources Wolff interviewed who denied having said his quotes.

Meanwhile, Wolff's reporting that Trump's former chief strategist Steve Bannon's comments on Donald Trump Jr. "treasonous" meeting the Russians was actually directed at Trump's ex-campaign head.

"There's some pretty spicy stories already excerpted in media and blogs, and some concern over his reporting methods," Brayshaw said, "that he may have invented some things or composited things together.

"Sometimes all the hype is totally justified, and something completely unknown turns out to be a superb book that sells for years and years and years … But a few years ago everybody wanted to read books like Twilight about sexy vampires — then everybody decided they were terrible."

Whether Fire and Fury lasts beyond this week's heated media frenzy "remains to be seen," Brayshaw said as the orders continue to come in.

"Is this the Beanie Baby of the publishing world, or of sustained interest," he quipped. "We'll see."

Meanwhile, one Canadian author is seeing a big sales "Trump bump" — but it's entirely accidental.

The publisher of a decade-old Canadian historians' wartime research also titled Fire and Fury is seeing sudden renewed interest.

Unfortunately, some eager for Trump gossip may be disappointed when their deeply researched copy arrives of University of Toronto professor Randall Hansen's Fire and Fury: The Allied Bombing of Germany, 1942-1945.

"Some people might be just buying it by mistake," he told Metro. "But many others have reached out to tell me they have interest in military history but didn't know the book was out there. So this was lucky press."