Vancouver councillor wants city to review small business strategy
Small businesses in Vancouver are being squeezed by extraordinary affordability costs, says NPA coun. George Affleck
NPA Coun. George Affleck is calling for a wholesale review of the city’s small business policies in light of extraordinary affordability pressures faced by many mom-and-pop shops.
Some businesses are struggling after being hit by huge property tax increases because the buildings they lease are in areas that have been rezoned for higher density. Others are struggling to find employees in a city where it’s often impossible for lower-wage workers to find a place to live.
Affleck will introduce a motion at the upcoming Jan. 16 council meeting to establish a committee devoted to the concerns of small businesses, similar to committees the city has created to work on issues that affect people with disabilities, seniors, children and families and renters.
He also wants city staff to review all policies and programs currently in place to support small businesses and report back to council within 90 days on how the city can better support small businesses.
