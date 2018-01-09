Vancouver homeowners' uptake on property tax deferral slows

Vancouverites have been quick to defer their property taxes in recent years — but 2017 saw a slowdown in that trend, according to the city.

The number of Vancouver residents deferring their property taxes jumped by about 25 per cent between 2015 and 2016. But last year, that number only increased by about 10 per cent, with 6, 962 people signing up for the program, according to the city.

The property tax deferral program allows B.C. homeowners to delay paying their property taxes indefinitely as long as they pay the annual interest rate of 0.7 per cent for those 55 years or older, or 2.7 per cent for those who have children.

More than $137 million had been deferred – and not yet repaid – in property taxes in B.C. as of 2015, according to the Ministry of Finance.

It’s a lesser-known homeowner subsidy than the province's homeowner grant, but one that more people should take advantage of, said UBC business professor Tom Davidoff.

“Anyone who is paying their taxes who is over 55 is making a big mistake,” he said.

“Grandma can defer her property taxes at an extremely low and subsidized interest rate.”

He, and other housing experts, acknowledge that while the property-tax deferral program does little to improve housing affordability, it does protect seniors from rising home prices – and the resulting rise in property taxes.