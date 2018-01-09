Vancouver taxi app seeks three-year head start over Uber

The local developers of an app that connects passengers with taxis are asking B.C. politicians to give them a three- to four-year head start before allowing rideshare companies like Uber and Lyft to operate in the province.

The Vancouver Taxi Association wants to partner with Monark, the maker of an app called Kater, to provide a local transit alternative that would be part rideshare, part taxi dispatch service, according to an association spokesperson.

“There will be a mixture, in our proposal, of the existing taxi licence holders operating under both the common app and through the existing taxi dispatch and street-hailing model, supplemented by people providing taxi service through the use of their own vehicles and operating exclusively under the common app,” Carolyn Bauer, executive director of the taxi association, told a parliamentary committee on Jan. 8.

The B.C. government is holding public hearings on rideshare in advance of developing a regulatory framework that would allow companies like Uber and Lyft to operate in B.C.

After a follow-up presentation from Kush Parikh and Monty Sikkah of Monark on Jan. 9, however, MLAs questioned why the company should be granted what would be in effect a monopoly.

“You’re telling us we should be picking a winner rather than the consumer picking the winner,” said B.C. Liberal MLA Jas Johal. Parikh responded that many taxi companies would be able to use the one app, and that having one app would prevent consumer “confusion.”

Liberal MLA Peter Milobar questioned what was preventing Monark from entering the market now with Kater for taxis.

He pointed out new legislation would take time to develop, so Monark would presumably have around a year to develop its market before other competitors arrive.

But Parikh said his company would need to have rideshare operating in B.C. as well as taxis in order to make Kater successful.