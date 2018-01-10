Stanley Park murder random, but premeditated: police

The February 2016 murder of Lubo Kunik in Stanley Park appears to have been a random attack, but was also premeditated, Vancouver police say.

Lubomir ‘Lubo’ Kunik, 61, of Vancouver was found just before 11 p.m. on February 1, 2017 on the seawall between Second Beach and Third Beach. He had been stabbed and was pronounced dead by paramedics when they arrived at the scene.

His death was the second homicide in Vancouver in 2017.

Crown counsel have approved charges of first-degree murder against Tyler Lagimodiere, a 29-year-old Vancouver resident who is known to police, Superintendent Mike Porteous told reporters at a Jan. 10 press conference. Lagimodiere is currently in police custody.

“This (attack was) premedidated in nature,” Porteous said. But: “Mr. Lagimodiere and Mr Kubik did not know each other, and as far as we know had never met each other before.”

Porteous said he personally recollects Mr. Lagimodiere from dealing with him years ago. “He’s from East Vancouver and he’s had a challenging life that has caused him to have contact with the police from time to time,” Porteous said.

The decision to charge Lagimodiere hinged on a “forensic link” made from what Porteous described as the “tiniest bit of evidence.” Police made this investigation breakthrough six weeks after the murder, but made an appeal for witnesses in November.

“There were witnesses and there was a real spectrum of evidence that was gained,” said Porteous of the reason police made that appeal to the public. “There wasn’t one specific piece of evidence that led to the charges, it was the sum total of all the evidence and crown counsel finally approved charges.”

In November, police were seeking information related not only to the February 2017 stabbing but about another attack that also happened in the park, at Brockton Oval on Nov. 16, 2016. An 82-year-old man was found suffering from traumatic injuries.

Porteous said that while investigators have been “alive” to a possible connection between the crimes, they have not yet found any indication that the two attacks were related.