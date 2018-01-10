Vancouver Mayor Gregor Robertson not seeking re-election this fall

Vancouver Mayor Gregor Robertson has announced he's not seeking re-election this fall after three terms in office.

Robertson said he reflected on his future in politics over the holidays and decided it's time to step aside.

"Ten years is a long time in politics. An important part of leadership is recognizing when to step aside to make space for new leaders," he said in a Facebook post Wednesday.

He was first elected mayor in 2008 and by the time he completes his term this October, he'll have served the longest consecutive run as a mayor in the city's history.

Robertson is known for leading the city as it hosted the 2010 Olympics, implementing a "greenest city" agenda and for bringing in an empty homes tax to combat soaring housing costs.

He touted his efforts to combat homelessness and the deadly opioid crisis, build partnerships with Indigenous people and fight climate change during his time in office.

"We've made great progress towards being the world's greenest city, we've built a creative, resilient economy with leading edge tech and innovation and become a much safer city," he said. "I am incredibly proud of our accomplishments and I will work hard to see that bold action continue."

In his final months as mayor, he said he will be focusing on securing funding for a subway line and other transit projects and take more "aggressive action" to improve housing affordability.

Homelessness, addictions and climate change remain among the "daunting issues" facing the city, and Robertson said he'll continue to support his party in the upcoming election campaign.

His Vision Vancouver party recently lost a council seat during a fall byelection, with voters supporting the opposition Non-Partisan Association's Hector Bremner.

The party also lost its majority hold over the Vancouver School Board, with the Non-Partisan Association, Green and OneCity parties picking up seats.