Avalanche warning issued for B.C. mountains toward Alberta border

REVELSTOKE, B.C. — A special avalanche warning has been issued for recreational backcountry users in mountains stretching through south and central British Columbia.

Avalanche Canada says the snowpack is unstable "to a critical point" in areas from the Kootenays east to the Alberta border and north toward Prince George.

It says the instability is the result of recent snowstorms and warming temperatures, making it easy for skiers or snowmobilers to trigger large slides.

Avalanche forecasting supervisor James Floyer says there has been a fatal slide involving a Calgary man north of Fernie and a number of other near misses in the past week.

He says current conditions require expert-level knowledge and decision making skills, and recreational users are encouraged to avoid the terrain or hire a professional guide.