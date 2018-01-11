News / Vancouver

B.C. man accused of threatening woman with a gun appears in court

VERNON, B.C. — A British Columbia man accused of threatening a woman with a gun wants a trial by a Supreme Court judge.

Curtis Sagmoen is facing seven charges including pointing a firearm, uttering threats and disguising his face with the intent to commit an offence over allegations that date back to an August incident in the North Okanagan.

The 37-year-old appeared in Vernon provincial court via video link Thursday, where his lawyer requested a preliminary inquiry.

Sagmoen did not enter a plea and his next court appearance is set for Jan. 26 when a bail hearing will be scheduled.

Sagmoen's arrest prompted a warning to the general public and sex workers to use precautions for their safety around Salmon River Road.

It is the same area where the remains of 18-year-old Traci Genereaux were found by police on a farm owned by Wayne and Evelyn Sagmoen in October, but no charges have been laid in connection with her death.

