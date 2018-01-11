B.C. premier's older brother dies of cancer, service next month in Port McNeill

VICTORIA — Pat Horgan, the brother of B.C. Premier John Horgan, has died following a long battle with cancer at the age of 71.

The premier's office issued a statement Thursday expressing sadness at the death of Pat Horgan on Jan. 6.

A service will be held next month in Port McNeill.

Premier Horgan has previously referred to his brother as a father-figure who took on many family duties following their father's death when the premier was 18 months old.

Horgan was often at his brother's bedside in off-hours during last year's spring election campaign.