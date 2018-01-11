Modular housing planned for Maple Ridge homeless camp residents

Maple Ridge residents living in a homeless camp since last summer may soon have temporary housing, because the B.C. government is planning to build modular housing in the municipality.

The province is looking for a site to build temporary modular housing in Maple Ridge, according to a release Wednesday. The government is also committing $3.6 million to purchase land at 11749/11761 Burnett St. for a potential 40-unit supportive housing building that will also include 40 shelter beds.

If approved, the Salvation Army Ridge Meadows would move their existing shelter on Lougheed Highway to the new building. Construction could finish as early as spring 2019.

"Supportive housing and shelters are an important intervention that saves lives and assists people to access the resources they need to achieve housing stability," said Salvation Army spokesperson Darrell Pilgrim.

"We're excited about this initiative and privileged to be able to work with the Province to address the needs in Maple Ridge."

The province has also allocated about $15 million for purpose-built rental housing on a city-owned lot at 21375 Lougheed Hwy. The building will house families and seniors, according to the B.C. government.

People have long camped at St. Anne's – known to campers as Anita's Place . The city filed an injunction to evict people from the camp on May 30, 2017, a day before Maple Ridge's only low-barrier shelter closed. In November, the city and campers came to a a negotiated agreement to allow people to continue camping on the city-owned lot.