Postmedia gives two million photo negatives to Vancouver archives

VANCOUVER — More than two million images documenting decades of Vancouver's history have been donated to the city's archives.

Postmedia Network Inc., which owns the Vancouver Sun and Province, has passed along negatives documenting events, people and places from the mid-1940s to 1995.

Archivist Heather Gordon says in a release that the negatives are a "treasure trove of Vancouver's history" and the largest-ever donation of photographic images to the archive.

Staff will begin converting the card indexes accompanying the newly acquired negatives into digital files this year and upload the cards to the archives' database, where they'll be available to the public in 2019.

The city says that as funding becomes available, the photographic negatives will be digitized and, in the meantime, researchers and the public will be able to view negatives in the archives' reading room.

The archives already has about 9,500 Vancouver Sun photographs among its current collection of 1.6 million images.

Harold Munro, editor of the Sun and Province, said in a statement that the company is proud to make the treasured photos more easily accessible to the public.

"The Vancouver Sun and Province have a rich history of photo-journalism that continues to this day," Munro said. "Many of the iconic images of Vancouver were captured by our amazingly talented photographers."