You've no right to be bored: 6 things to do in Metro Van this weekend

Living in the Lower Mainland, there's a mind-boggling array of things to get out and do, no matter how you get around or your budget (and even if it's raining!). Metro scans our region's dozen cities for just a few of the things you could try out this weekend — from outdoors events to arts festivals and ways you and your family can make a difference!

Bowie…burlesque?

On Friday, Space Oddity fans mark one year since the gender-bending music icon David Bowie died — and what better way to celebrate than with a 19+ Starman-tribute burlesque evening by Kitty Nights West? Featuring a live rock cover band, the event starts 8 p.m. at the Rio Theatre (1660 E. Broadway Ave.). Tickets $20 online, $25 door.

Poetry for Indigenous environmental efforts

Hear the powerful verse of Vancouver poets Amber Dawn (author of How Poetry Saved My Life), Mercedes Eng (Mercenary English), Christine Leclerc, Jen Currin, and others on Friday for Poets Not Pipelines, a fundraiser for the Raven Trust for First Nations legal challenges to oil pipelines with a welcome by elder Kat Norris, of the Indigenous Action Movement, and live DJ. $10 donation, 7:30 p.m. at Cafe Deux Soleils (2096 Commercial Dr.). More info Raven Trust.

Unlmited taps of local booze

If you're as obsessed with craft alcohol as much of Vancouver is these days, check out Friday's local beer, wine and cider fest, Tapped. Offering an evening of unlimited pours for $40, from dozens of celebrated B.C. producers like Driftwood, Phillips, Parallel 49 and Lonetree Cidery. 7-10 p.m. at Roundhouse Community Centre (181 Roundhouse Mews). Proceeds to non-profit Fighting Chance theatre.

Gallery Gachet opening

One of Vancouver's most uniquely run arts organizations, Gallery Gachet, is celebrating its new venue and the grand opening of its upcoming exhibition Mad City. The Downtown Eastside artist-run gallery recently moved to a new space after having its health funding cut. But that hasn't stopped their mission as "a collectively-run exhibition and studio space built to empower participants as artists, administrators and curators … exposing each other to new ways of seeing." The new exhibit, which runs through Feb. 25, explores the legacy of the radical participatory Mental Patients Association by recreating in multimedia their 1976 Vancouver drop-in. Opens Friday 5-9 p.m. More information online.

Put reconciliation into action

Want to get involved in improving relationships between Indigenous and non-Indigenous — and at the same time celebrating our city's incredible cultural and artistic diversity? This Friday 3-6 p.m., the Aboriginal Life in Vancouver Enhancement society is hosting their annual day-long festival featuring an open-to-all "pow wow boot camp," the Allan Williams Drum Group, Indigenous and Chinese tea demos, and chili and homemade bannock at 5:30 p.m. at Hastings Community Centre (3096 East Hastings St.), more information via Facebook.

Revel in the glow of Chinese lanterns