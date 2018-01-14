Nuke missile alert hampers Vancouverites' Hawaii holidays

More than one Vancouverite holidaying in Hawaii this weekend was left with a mix of alarm and confusion after the state accidentally issued a ballistic missile alert Saturday.

The state's emergency officials texted hundreds of thousands of cellphones shortly after 8 a.m. local time with an ominous warning: "Ballistic missile threat inbound to Hawaii. Seek immediate shelter. This is not a drill."

Despite correcting the error on Twitter 13 minutes later, those not on the platform had to wait 38 minutes before a retraction was texted.

One Vancouverite holidaying in Hawaii at the time of the alert was City Coun. Tim Stevenson, who last week revealed he won't seek re-election after 15 years in office.

"Got the ballistic missile alert here in Maui this morning," he wrote on Facebook. "We were told to take cover."

But with little nearby to protect him from imminent nuclear fallout — he was relaxing by the seaside at the time — the Vision Vancouver politician posted a photograph of himself with a protective towel jokingly draped over his head.

"Where to take cover on the beach?" he said. "This is the best I could do. People running hither and yon."

Other prominent British Columbians in Hawaii at the time of the apocalyptic butt dial include Stevenson's husband, Rev. Gary Paterson, the former moderator of United Church of Canada, as well as former B.C. MLA and Member of Parliament Dawn Black, and former Globe and Mail B.C. bureau chief Rod Mickleburgh.

"Well that was terrifying, impending missile attack — this is NOT a test," Black noted on Facebook. "And not corrected for 38 full minutes."

After the alert was rescinded and the state admitted it had made a terrible mistake, the four-term councillor added, "I’m pleased not to be nuclear dust."

Another Vancouverite who received the false alarm text was Steve Anderson, the founder of the digital rights non-profit Open Media.

"A government alert on my phone about impending destruction is my least favourite way to wake up in the morning," he wrote on Facebook. "I mostly just stared at the phone alert for several minutes whist contemplating my death.

"It was amazing that there was no news or correction for so long. Lots of frantic refreshing news websites and Twitter!"

The Hawaii Emergency Management Agency issued a statement that the "false alarm" was the result of a "routine internal test" during a staff shift change.

"There was no ballistic missile and that there were no computer hacks to the (warning) system," the agency stated Saturday. "The cause of the false alarm was human error."

The state's governor apologized for the false alarm that alarmed thousands.

"I am sorry for the pain and confusion it caused," Gov. David Ige wrote in a statement. "I, too, am extremely upset about this and am doing everything I can do to immediately improve our emergency management systems."

Anderson added that U.S. President Donald Trump — who has ratcheted up tensions with nuclear-armed North Korea in recent months — increased the likelihood the warning was all too real, and doom imminent.