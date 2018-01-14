Two people in hospital as Vancouver police investigate Mount Pleasant shooting

Police say a Vancouver man and a Coquitlam teenager are in hospital with serious injuries after an alleged shooting in Mount Pleasant Saturday night.

Vancouver police responded to reports of gunfire near East Broadway and Ontario street just after 9:15 p.m. Saturday, according to a release. Officers found three injured people and believe one out of the three was targeted in the attack.

Police believe the shooter or shooters – they have not said how many suspects there are – were targeting a Vancouver man in his early 20s. He suffered life-threatening injuries and is in hospital.

A Coquitlam teenager, 15, was seriously injured and was taken to hospital. Police say the teenager was in a vehicle that happened to be driving by during the shooting.

Another Vancouver man, in his 30s, had minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

The area around East Broadway and Ontario Street will remained blocked off for several more hours, Vancouver police said Sunday morning.

Police have not made any arrests in connection with this shooting and the investigation is ongoing.