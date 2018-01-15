First-degree murder charges against 3 men after Alberta man found dead in B.C.
HOPE, B.C. — Police in British Columbia say three men have been charged with first-degree murder in the death of an Alberta resident.
The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said 20-year-old Michael Bonin's body was found on a rural forest service road north of Hope on April 20, 2017.
Bonin was from Rycroft, Alta., said IHIT spokesman Cpl. Frank Jang.
The crime was not random, but Jang said he couldn't provide details about a motive because the case is now before court.
The three men facing murder charges are all in their 20s.
Ryan Watt, Joshua Fleurant and Jared Jorgenson were scheduled to appear in provincial court on Monday.
Annette Bonin said her son was a loving, helpful and loyal young man "who had lots to live for."
"The pain of losing Michael will never go away and many lives have been changed by this selfish act," she said in a statement.
"I hope those responsible for taking Michael's life are held accountable."
