'High-risk' Vancouver schools to get quake-safer replacements

Two "high risk" Lower Mainland schools are set to get earthquake-safe replacements.

But parents worried about how safe their kids will be from a catastrophic earthquake — long predicted on the West Coast — will have to wait four years for construction to be completed on the new Vancouver and North Vancouver facilities.

The 58-year-old North Shore's Handsworth Secondary‏ School tweeted a video of education minister Rob Fleming announcing $62 million for "a brand new expanded and seismically safe school" Monday, the end of his sentence drowned out by boisterous cheers in the school's ageing gymnasium.

"That moment when you get a new school announced!" the school wrote. "Our school community is thrilled with MLA Rob Fleming's announcement today. Thank you to our community and Provincial Gov't for your support."

And an even-more-antiquated primary school in Vancouver's Marpole neighbourhood, the 97-year-old David Lloyd George Elementary, is set to get $24 million from the province as well for a new facility.

In 2014, it was deemed to be a "high seismic risk," the province said in a release, and would "need to be replaced to ensure students, teachers and support staff will be safer in the event of a major earthquake."

The risks of the region's widely expected superquake has long been a controversial funding issue for B.C. schools, however, with the previous B.C. Liberal government tying Vancouver seismic safety upgrades to cost-saving but controversial school closures.

But through their Seismic Mitigation Program, the province did spend more than $1.6 billion already to finish 168 schools' seismic safety measures, the education ministry's website stated.

The new NDP government has committed more than $500 million to ensure seismic safety in schools across the province over the next three years.