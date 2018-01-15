Innocent teen bystander not expected to survive after Broadway shooting: Vancouver police

A 15-year-old Coquitlam boy is on life support and not expected to survive after he was shot Saturday night during an exchange of gunfire in Mount Pleasant, according to Vancouver police.

Kevin Whiteside, a 23-year-old Vancouver man who police describe as the target of the shooting, died Monday night in hospital. Police say he was also armed and participated in the exchange of gunfire Saturday night.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired Saturday around 9:15 p.m. near East Broadway and Ontario Street. They found three injured people. One person, a 30-year old Vancouver man, was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

But a teenager who was in a car with his family driving by at the time of the shooting, was also hit, according to police. He is on life support and not expected to survive, said Vancouver police chief Adam Palmer Monday.

"My heart goes out to the family of the 15-year-old boy. They were having a normal Saturday night out with their family and now they are grieving for their son," he said at a press conference.

"The events of Saturday night were reckless, reprehensible, and there's no justification for this type of senseless violence in our city."

Palmer said he was heartbroken by the incident and that officers would conduct a "meticulous" investigation to build the strongest case possible against the suspect or suspects. Police have said at least two people – including Whiteside – exchanged gunfire at the scene but that there could be more suspects involved.

At least 50 officers have been assigned to this case, according to a police press release.

Palmer had a message for gangs in the city.

"When they engage in this type of activity in our city, we’re going to come after them, aggressively," he said.

Investigators believe there are still people who may have witnesses this shooting and have yet to call the police. Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call investigators at 604-717-2500.