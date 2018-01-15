Police arrest woman after man stabbed at mall in Abbotsford, B.C.
A
A
Share via Email
ABBOTSFORD, B.C. — Police say a woman stabbed a man after threatening people at a shopping mall food court on Monday in Abbotsford, B.C.
Officers were called after people reported the woman was uttering threats to stab people.
Police say the 71-year-old man who was stabbed was in hospital with serious injuries.
His wounds aren't considered life-threatening.
A 36-year-old woman was in police custody.
The Abbotsford Police Department says a number of its units were investigating the stabbing and asked anyone with video of the attack to contact police.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Halifax police nab suspected TV thieves 'red handed' in Lower Sackville
-
'It's really not advisable': Experts warn against 'raw water' trend
-
James Cameron says ‘no mercy’ for True Lies stunt co-ordinator accused of sexually assaulting Eliza Dushku
-
'The time is right:' Halifax councillor proposes plastic bag ban for HRM