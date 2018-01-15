What's making news in British Columbia

VANCOUVER —

EMERSON BOWING OUT ON SOFTWOOD LUMBER

Premier John Horgan is praising B.C.'s special envoy to the United States on softwood lumber as his one-year appointment is about to end.

Horgan says in a statement that David Emerson's experience on softwood lumber trade issues has been invaluable.

But he says there's no longer a need for such expertise now that the trade issue appears to be headed for a court battle.

Emerson is a former federal cabinet minister and forest company executive who was appointed last February to represent B.C.'s interests in the softwood dispute.

---

---

TRUDEAU DEFENDS LEAVING OUT CHINA AND RUSSIA

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is defending a decision to leave China and Russia out of this week's international gathering on North Korea that's taking place Tuesday in Vancouver.

But Trudeau conceded that any successful resolution of issues involving North Korea will need to include the two countries, which he called "important partners" in resolving the current conflict.

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland and U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson last month announced plans to co-host the Vancouver meeting in response to growing concerns about North Korea's nuclear and missile programs.

Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan and U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis are scheduled to attend a dinner with Freeland and Tillerson tonight in advance of Tuesday's gathering.

---

---

B.C. MAN FACING MISCHIEF CHARGE IN U.S. OVER SPAM MESSAGES

A 20-year-old Coquitlam man is facing a mischief charge after a U.S.-based social media platform was allegedly flooded with thousands of spam messages.

Brandan Lukus Apple faces one count of mischief to computer data after the alleged cyberattack, which shut down many of the company's channels.

Apple is also the subject of a B.C. Supreme Court civil lawsuit filed last year by Twitch Interactive Inc. that alleges he was behind an attack by so-called spambots last year.

The Twitch website says the social video service helps stream video games to 100 million viewers who take part in game culture through real-time chats and discussions.

---

---

POLICE CHIEF SAYS INNOCENT TEEN'S SHOOTING HEARTBREAKING

Vancouver police say a 15-year-old boy left on life support following a gunfight on a busy street is not expected to survive.

Chief Const. Adam Palmer says the boy was in a passing vehicle on Saturday when he was hit by a bullet as shots were fired between at least two people.

Palmer says 23-year-old Kevin Whiteside, who police believe was the target of the attack, died in hospital.

He called the teen's shooting heartbreaking and says more than 50 officers are working on the case in hopes of bringing justice for his grieving family.

---

---

SASKATCHEWAN TOUTED AS POT-SALE MODEL FOR B.C.

A former B.C. health minister who's now working for a medical marijuana company says Saskatchewan should be considered as a model for recreational pot sales in the province.

The NDP has promised to unveil its retail model this spring for the sale of recreational pot once it becomes legal in July.

But Terry Lake says Saskatchewan made a good choice going with private retailers instead of following the lead of other provinces like Ontario, which plans to launch 40 stores run by a subsidiary of its provincial liquor control board.

Lake says Saskatchewan plans to issue up to 60 store licences, which he says will have a better chance to get ahead of the black market.

---

---

ARREST AFTER VIOLENT HOME INVASION

Mounties say one man has been arrested and several others are still being sought after a violent home invasion in Nanaimo sent three young men to hospital.

The three men hurt in Sunday's incident were all treated and released later the same day.

RCMP say a 19-year-old man arrested hours later faces charges of break and enter, assault with a weapon and disguise with intent, and was released with a March court date.

Const. Gary O'Brien says the incident resulted from an ongoing dispute between a group of young men and is not connected to a fatal shooting on the weekend or to organized crime or the drug trade.

---

---

TEEN NETS OVER $1,000 IN FINES AFTER CRASH

Victoria police say a teen has received more than one-thousand dollars in fines after a vehicle crashed through a metal barrier and went down an embankment.

It's alleged the two occupants of the vehicle escaped after Saturday night's crash, but police say a 17-year old youth was identified as the driver.

Police say the driver returned to the scene and was issued several tickets, including for not having a driver's licence, failure to remain at the scene of an accident and driving without due care and attention.

They say the other occupant of the vehicle was located and uninjured.

---

---