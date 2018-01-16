Michelle Obama adds second speech in Vancouver after first event sells out

Michelle Obama has added a second speaking engagement in Vancouver after tickets to the first one were snapped up before even becoming available to the public.

Obama is scheduled to speak at Queen Elizabeth Theatre in the evening on Feb. 15.

The Greater Vancouver Board of Trade, which is organizing the event, announced Tuesday it will host a second event in the afternoon.

This earlier slot will allow younger people to hear Obama speak, according to a statement from the GVBOT.

Obama, who is a lawyer by profession, is "one of the most inspirational public figures of our time," Iain Black, CEO and President of GVBOT, said in a release when the first event was announced.

GVBOT members can buy tickets for the event starting Monday, Jan. 22.