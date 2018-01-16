Michelle Obama to hold second speaking event in Vancouver, first sold out

VANCOUVER — Michelle Obama will be doubling up on her speaking engagements in Vancouver next month after tickets to her first keynote address were quickly snapped up.

The Greater Vancouver Board of Trade says tickets to the former U.S. first lady's speech on Feb. 15 at the Queen Elizabeth theatre sold out to its members last week.

A second event has now been scheduled for earlier in the day at the same venue, which has a capacity of 2,700 seats.

Tickets will initially be made available only to board of trade members starting Jan. 22 and any remaining tickets will be sold to the public starting Jan. 25.

Board of trade spokeswoman Karen Graham says she can't comment on the price of tickets because of the terms of the speaking agreement.