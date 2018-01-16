Provincial funding for 4 affordable housing projects in DTES announced
$83 M will build 450 units, including some at the former tent city at 58 W. Hastings St.
The B.C. government is allocating $83 million to build four affordable housing projects in the Downtown Eastside, it announced Tuesday afternoon.
In total there will be 450 new units of affordable rental housing in the neighbourhood, with rents ranging from $375 to $1,272. The money will come from its fall budget update, which included a four-year commitment to spend $208 million on building 1,700 units of rental housing.
“We are building a mix of housing here that will help people who have been struggling to find homes they can afford in their community,” said Selina Robinson, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing.
“People in the Downtown Eastside shouldn’t have to leave their community because of a lack of appropriate housing. Our government cares about making sure people can transition from shelters to supportive housing to affordable, independent housing within their own communities. That’s how we foster healthy communities.”
The four sites are as follows:
58 W. Hastings St. - operated by the Chinatown Foundation
23-51 Cordova St. - operated by the PHS Community Services Society
616 Cordova St. - operated by Union Gospel Mission–Women and Families Centre
301 E. Hastings St. - operator to be determined
Vancouver Coastal Health will operate health centres at 58 W. Hastings St. and 301 E. Hastings St.
