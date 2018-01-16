Restaurant owners get creative to attract staff during labour shortage

Since opening the doors of Bakery Sate four years ago, Eric Ho has seen a steep decline in the number of resumes he gets for staff positions at the Commercial Drive cafe.

As the city's affordability crisis has made it harder than ever for restaurants to find people to pour coffee and wipe tables, owners have been forced to get creative in attracting talent, Ho says.

“I think for most workers that I've observed, compensation isn't the most critical factor for them. The most important is really the working environment, the working culture, that determines whether they enjoy working at a premise or not," he said.

The BC Restaurant and Food Services Association held a conference Tuesday to discuss the labour shortage that has some owners cutting their opening hours because of a lack of staff.

Recruiting and retaining employees under 40 is a particular challenge, according to Samantha Scholefield, the organization’s program manager, who points out they make up 50 per cent of the workforce.

Based on her focus groups with millennials, Scholefield said that competitive wages, flexible work schedule, a supportive workplace, and access to benefits are important in attracting younger workers.

To that end, the BCFRA has launched a new benefits program for part time employees. They’ve successfully negotiated a deal with insurance company Morneau Shepell to offer restaurant owners and their part-time employees access to extended health benefits at an “accessible price-point.”

“[Extended health] benefits are not just something for people with families and kids. Benefits are for people that are single that are starting out their lives," she said.

As the owner of a small, single-shop operation, Ho says he's interested in the program, as benefits are a major expense for small businesses.

He's only able to pay his staff $12 to $14 per hour, but says he's managed to keep most of them on for a year or more, success he credits to perks like learning opportunities and a more easygoing work environment.