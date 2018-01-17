Cambie Bridge to get separated bike lane

Vancouver city council has approved a new temporary bike lane for the Cambie Bridge at a cost of $600,000.

Currently cyclists either use the bridge deck along with vehicle traffic, or share the east sidewalk with pedestrians. City transportation planners told council the current situation is unsafe and the number of injuries to pedestrians and cyclists has been rising, from around one minor walking or cycling injuries per kilometre in 2016 to around five in 2017, according to data from local hospitals.

They proposed creating a temporary separated lane on the west side of the bridge, which will remove one lane of traffic. As well, connections to existing bike lanes from the bridge will have to be created. Of the $600,000 total budget, $400,000 will go towards the lane on the bridge, which will be separated from bridge traffic by concrete barriers, and $200,000 to create connections with other bike lanes.

But NPA Coun. George Affleck balked at the temporary measure, saying that $600,000 was too much to spend on a “test.” Instead, he proposed a bike bridge be considered to get cyclists across False Creek.

“I don’t think we need to keep squeezing cyclists into spaces where cars are,” Affleck said. “Let’s give them something that’s truly for them.”

Raymond Louie, a Vision Vancouver councillor, shot back that building a bridge just for bikes would cost between $75 and $90 million.

NPA Coun. Melissa De Genova asked transportation staff why the Granville Bridge isn’t a higher priority, as she perceives it to be more dangerous based on personal experiences.

The city’s manager of engineering, Jerry Dobrovolny, answered that a large-scale plan to transform the Granville Bridge is in the works, which could include creating pedestrian and cycling paths in the centre of the bridge, but that project is still years in the future.