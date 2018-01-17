Prosecutor wants restrictions, house arrest for former B.C. government aide

VANCOUVER — A special prosecutor says a sentence for a former British Columbia government communications director would have to include punitive restrictions.

David Butcher told a provincial court judge that house arrest followed with a curfew could be part of a 12- to 23-month sentence for Brian Bonney.

Bonney pleaded guilty last October before the start of a trial for his part in the partisan use of taxpayer money to woo ethnic votes for the Liberal party before the 2013 provincial election.

Butcher says the case goes to the heart of the democratic process and is an assault on "all of our values."

The court has heard Bonney supervised seven people in an effort to garner Liberal party support from visible minorities through a so-called "quick wins" strategy that included apologies for historical wrongs such as the Chinese head tax.