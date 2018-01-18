B.C. police start new push to find killer of 13-year-old Marrisa Shen

BURNABY, B.C. — Six months after a 13-year-old girl from Burnaby, B.C. was murdered, police say they have combed through over 1,000 hours of video and have identified 1,000 people for further follow up.

Marrisa Shen's body was found in Central Park, not far from her home early in the morning of July 19, just hours after her mother had reported her missing.

Police have now launched a website about the Shen investigation and released new video of her last hours.

The video shows the girl holding the door open for a man as she walks into a Tim Hortons just after 6 p.m.

About 90 minutes later she throws away her garbage and walks out the door.

Police say on the website they're releasing the latest video in an attempt to jog someone's memory of that day.