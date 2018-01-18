Vancouver loses out on Amazon's HQ2
Toronto is the only Canadian city to stay on the tech giant's shortlist.
Toronto is the only Canadian city still in the running to host Amazon’s multibillion-dollar second headquarters.
The e-commerce giant released Thursday its short list of 20 candidates for the facility — out of 238 cities that applied last year — which is expected to house up to 50,000 employees.
Bids poured in from Canadian cities from coast to coast as both major urban centres like Vancouver, Montreal and Halifax vied with smaller dark-horse competitors such as Sault Ste. Marie, Ont.
In the end, however, Toronto was the only Canadian city to make the short list, where it stands alongside American metropolises such as Los Angeles, New York City, Philadelphia and Atlanta.
“Getting from 238 to 20 was very tough,’’ Amazon said in a tweet announcing the short list. “All the proposals showed tremendous enthusiasm and creativity.’’
