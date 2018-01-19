Powerful waves prompt warnings, beach closures on west coast of Vancouver Island

TOFINO, B.C. — An extreme wave hazard advisory it in effect for part of the west coast of Vancouver Island including Pacific Rim National Park, Tofino and Ucluelet.

The advisory was issued Thursday as waves up to nine metres high pounded several popular beaches at the same time as midday high tides.

The swells are powerful enough to pick up and hurl huge logs and the District of Tofino says the rollers are breaking much higher on the sand than usual, flooding beaches and shorelines.

A bulletin from Parks Canada, which administers the Pacific Rim National Park Reserve, says some beaches and parking lots within the reserve may have to be closed for safety reasons.

The bulletin will remain in effect until Saturday.

Wind warnings for the region have been dropped but Environment Canada says winds of up to 60 kilometres per hour are forecast Friday, rising to 80 kilometres by Saturday.

The District of Ucluelet has also closed beaches and the popular Wild Pacific Trail and says staff will assess conditions on Friday.

"Beaches, shorelines, docks and marinas, and coastal waters should be avoided during this major storm event," the district says in a release updated late Thursday.