You've no right to be bored: 7 things to do in Metro Van this weekend

Living in the Lower Mainland, there's a mind-boggling array of things to get out and do, no matter how you get around or your budget (and even if it's raining!). Metro scans our region's dozen cities for just a few of the things you could try out this weekend — from outdoors events to arts festivals and ways you and your family can make a difference!

March on for women's rights

One year ago, millions of women and allies around the world marched during Donald Trump's inauguration to proclaim "women's rights as human rights." One year later, those forces are coming back together. In Vancouver on Saturday, the We March On rally will meet 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Jack Poole Plaza (1085 Canada Pl.). More info at the march's Facebook page.

Glimpse our future at PuSh

Where can you mix music, theatre, dance, film and multimedia? PuSh international performing arts festival opened this week and this weekend's packed with great finds. A free event Saturday/Sunday is U.K. artist Andy Field's "Lookout": Vancouver's own future cityscape is narrated by children's imaginations to bridge generations (555 W. Hastings St.). Reserve tickets and more information on the entire festival (runs until Feb. 4) at PuSh's website.

Buzz for the beekeepers

The Beekeeper's Journey fundraiser on Saturday supports a totally unique local cause, Hives for Humanity, a five-year-old non-profit that started in a Downtown Eastside community garden and has grown ever since, building social connection through beekeeping. Event includes canapes, Governor General award-winning bee and social insect expert Mark Winston, poet Renee Saklikar, and all manner of "beecentric" live music, art and story-telling. 6:30-9:30 p.m. at the Fairmont Waterfront (900 Canada Pl.). Tickets $69 online.

Explore a 'garden' of (de)light

This unique art show, Garden of Unearthly Delights, brought to us by the "multi-sensory experiential design company" Hfour. Here's how they describe it: "Employing an ethereal aesthetic, these mixed and new media installations present the findings from a specimen collector's expedition into the other." Free and kid-friendly; 12-4 p.m. Saturday at UBC's Lookout Gallery (5800 University Blvd.). More info at Hfour's website.

Say farewell to Pancho's

Surrey's live rock institution—founded in 1991 as Pancho & Lefty's—closes its doors Jan. 27. Take in its second-last rock'n'roll weekend with The Attractions before the musical fixture says bye. $7 Friday/Saturday (10768 King George Hwy, Surrey). More info at Pancho's website.

Gallery Gachet recreates 1976

One of Vancouver's most uniquely run arts organizations, Gallery Gachet, is celebrating its new venue and the grand opening of its upcoming exhibition Mad City. The Downtown Eastside artist-run gallery recently moved to a new space after having its health funding cut. But that hasn't stopped their mission as "a collectively-run exhibition and studio space built to empower participants as artists, administrators and curators … exposing each other to new ways of seeing." The new exhibit, which runs through Feb. 25, explores the legacy of the radical participatory Mental Patients Association by recreating in multimedia their 1976 Vancouver drop-in. Opens Friday 5-9 p.m. (9 West Hastings St.). More information online.

Final weekend to revel in the glow of Chinese lanterns