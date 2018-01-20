Fatal shooting in Abbotsford, B.C., believed to be targeted: police

ABBOTSFORD, B.C. — Police say a 24-year-old man is dead following an apparent homicide in Abbotsford, B.C.

The Abbotsford Police Department says in a statement that they received multiple reports of shots fired in a residential neighbourhood Friday evening.

Officers arrived to find a man inside a van suffering from a gunshot wound, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Integrated Homicide Investigations Team has identified the man as Lovepreet "Jason" Dhaliwal.

Police say the shooting appears to have been targeted.