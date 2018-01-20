PHOTOS: Thousands join Vancouver women's march as protests underway across Canada

Vancouverites gathered at Jack Poole Plaza downtown Saturday to mark one year since worldwide women's protests greeted President Donald Trump's inauguration.

The rally, which attracted an estimated 2-2,500 people, opened with a territorial welcome by Tsleil-Waututh Nation's Carleen Thomas.

"We have to find a way to coexist," she told the crowd filling the plaza, many in bright colours. "… Acknowledge and hold up the gifts that were given to us."

Organizers with March On Vancouver wrote on Twitter the morning ahead of the event: "Last year we marched to voice our concerns and values. This year we ask where do we go from here and what will you do tomorrow? Today we #MarchOnVan!!!"

Metro Vancouver journalist Tessa Vikander is reporting from the event, and will be sharing photos and interviewing participants.