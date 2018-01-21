Charging people to drive on roads not likely in Metro Vancouver, say skeptics

One transportation expert thinks mobility pricing – where drivers pay to use the road – is politically dead in the water.

An independent commission charged with finding a way to use mobility pricing to ease congestion and transit funding issues in Metro Vancouver released a phase 1 report last week.

But Gordon Price, a fellow at SFU’s Centre for Dialogue and a former Vancouver city councillor, says its unlikely residents will ever have to pay to drive on the region’s roads.

“The power to make the decision, resides in Victoria – and they care far more what the political cost is than they do as to what may be the right technical decision,” said the former TransLink board member.

"This is Lucy and the football," he said, referring to the running joke in the Peanuts comics.

"Everytime the region goes to hit the ball, the province pulls the football away. They’ll do the same thing here, [with mobility pricing.]"

Last fall, the BC NDP government followed through on a promise to remove tolls on the Port Mann and Golden Ears bridges after it came to power.

If the government isn’t willing to toll bridges, its unlikely it would toll roads, said Price.

The B.C. government did not responded directly to that assertion but said it looks forward to learning more about the work being done by the independent commission on mobility pricing.

“Our government supports the mayors’ efforts to find a fair solution to congestion problems and help get people out of traffic and home with their families. Any solution needs to be equitable and fair, and I know the mayors share that view,” said Selina Robinson, Minister of Housing and Municipal Affairs, in a written statement.

But it appears many voters don’t like the idea of paying fees in order to drive even though the vast majority of residents are frustrated about spending time in traffic.

In a poll of almost 6,000 residents in the Lower Mainland, the mobility pricing independent commission found about 90 per cent reported being frustrated with traffic delays caused by high volumes.

But only 32 per cent said people should pay based on how many kilometres they drive. About 40 per cent think people with lower incomes should pay less and 45 per cent said people should pay more to drive in congested areas.

New Westminster mayor Johnathan Coté acknowledged implementing mobility-pricing would be “an uphill battle,” both with the public and among politicians.

“But I take a more cautiously optimistic point of view,” he said.

“To discount a policy tool that has been used effectively in other cities around the world to address congestion and developer more effective transit systems, would be unfortunate."

London, Stockholm, and Singapore are among the cities that have effectively used mobility pricing to ease congestion, according to experts.

Coté has championed mobility pricing in the past and says he has heard mixed feedback from New Westminster residents.