More trans people accessing surgeries as B.C. tackles backlog

Transgender advocates say British Columbia is finally making progress with making gender-affirming surgeries available to people who need them, but they’d still like to see more varieties of surgeries be made available.

According to Trans Care BC, there are now five doctors—an all-time high—providing chest surgery in B.C. They performed 102 chest surgeries in B.C. in 2016-17, compared to 56 the year before.

Morgane Oger, chair of the Trans Alliance Society, says she is “encouraged” by the increase in surgeons able to perform surgeries.

“I am very encouraged to see that now that there are more surgeons providing transsexual surgeries in B.C.,” she said. “Now that the process has been unlocked we see a significant improvement in wait times for people seeking gender-affirming surgeries in B.C.… I really hope that this is an indication of good things to come.”

The encouraging numbers come three months after the University of B.C. published a study saying that waitlists of five months to a year were common.

The UBC study, which surveyed 337 people, also found that 40 per cent of its participants had trouble finding a doctor who could provide the required medical assessment before surgery.

“These surgeries are medically necessary — they should be processes that are as readily available as hip replacement surgery or bypass surgery,” said Dr. Elizabeth Saewyc, principle investigator on the study, in a previous interview with Metro.

Long wait times for medically necessary surgeries can cause acute distress for some people suffering from gender dysphoria, where people’s internal sense of gender does not align with their gender assigned at birth, said Saewyc.

“That kind of distress can create challenges for people including significant mental health challenges. We found that people who experience extreme gender dysphoria can become suicidal, especially if there are really long and difficult waits to get surgeries to change parts of their bodies to align with their gender.”

But referrals seem to be getting easier.

In a statement provided by Marria Townsend, Trans Care BC’s medical director, doctors referred 312 people to the surgery waitlist in 2017, up from 174 patients in 2015.

Townsend says they’re also working to train more doctors to provide surgical readiness assessments. If a doctor deems a patient ready for surgery, they can then refer the patient to Trans Care BC’s centralized province-wide waitlist.

“We’re hopeful that with more trained surgeons in the future, access to publicly funded upper body surgery will be quicker and simpler for people seeking this gender-affirming procedure,” Townsend states.

Despite the good news, Oger says she is still concerned that lower body surgeries are not provided in B.C. Currently, patients from B.C. have to travel to Montreal to access those services.

“I'm saddened that we have had to wait so, so long without locally provided vaginoplasty and phaloplasty."