Brother of boy killed by stray bullet in Vancouver says the death left a void
VANCOUVER — The brother of an innocent teenage boy killed by a stray bullet in Vancouver says his family is still in shock and his death has left a void.
Fifteen-year-old Alfred Wong was hit by gunfire when his family's car passed a gang shooting in Vancouver on Jan. 13.
He died two days later in hospital.
Vancouver police have said the target of the attack was 23-year-old Kevin Whiteside, who was known to police and also died in hospital.
Wilfred Wong spoke at a news conference today about his younger brother, saying everything is still very raw for his family.
Police Chief Adam Palmer said it has been a decade since gang violence peaked at the levels that are being experienced today as several groups in the Metro Vancouver area battle over drugs.
