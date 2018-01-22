Coquitlam family grieves death of teen bystander killed by stray bullet

The family of Alfred Wong, the 15-year-old bystander who was killed in a shooting on Broadway a little over a week ago, spoke publicly for the first time Monday. “We are all still in shock that something like this could happen to us...everything is still very raw right now and it is difficult to look back,” said Wilfred Wong, Alfred’s older brother. He and the family’s pastor, who was introduced by his last name, Choi, spoke to reporters Monday. “The years we had with Alfred were far too short,” said Wong. “But we know that Alfred is now with God. My parents and I will always love him dearly and his death will leave a void in our hearts.”

Two scholarships have been set up in Wong’s name, one with the Coquitlam school district, and the other with the Hyack Swimming Club.



Choi described Wong as a dedicated student who excelled academically and as an athlete who competed in martial arts, basketball, and swimming. He had planned pursuing a career in electrical engineering.



Choi says the two brothers were sitting in the back of their family’s car on Jan. 13 when Alfred was hit by a stray bullet. He died two days later in hospital.



The gunfight that happened on Broadway near Ontario Street that night was the result of what police have described as gang conflict in the Lower Mainland. Alfred Wong was an innocent bystander, police have said.



Kevin Whiteside, who was associated with a gang and participated in the gunfight, also died as a result of his injuries.



“This cycle that we’re going through right now is significant. We haven’t seen gang violence like this in about 10 years,” said Vancouver police chief and former gang officer Adam Palmer.



Palmer said investigators had made “significant progress” but did not name suspects.



“We have talked with lots of witnesses and received lots of video,” he said. “We have a pretty good idea of what happened that night.”



He also confirmed police know who shot the bullet that killed Wong but would not share that information with reporters.



Police are still asking the public for tips about the incident. Anyone who has information, is asked to call investigators at 604-717-2500.