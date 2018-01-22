New Downtown Eastside injection site waits to save lives

Vancouver Coastal Health has built a new supervised injection site. But until Health Canada approves the health authority's application, it will sit empty.

The new room, built especially to offer injection drug users a supervised place to shoot up, is part of the new Heatley Community Health Centre.

It's designed to offer what its creators call “wrap-around” health care to patients from the Downtown Eastside. And its completion comes in the middle of the worst overdose crisis in B.C.’s history that saw over 1,200 British Columbians die from illicit drug overdoses in 2017.

The room is ready and waiting to host up to three people at a time, said Bonnie Wilson, inner city director of mental health and substance use at Vancouver Coastal Health.

“It’s up to Health Canada right now, we have an application in," she said Monday at a press conference. "We’re ready to go as soon as we get the OK from Health Canada.”

The supervised injection site will add to the growing number of spaces where people can consume drugs with medical supervision. In July, VCH opened a five-booth injection site one block over at 528 Powell St.

The Heatley Street injection site is located near the front of the building, in a room directly behind the reception desk. Supervised in-clinic drug consumption is one of many health services that VCH is now offering under one roof.

“Clients will no longer have to travel to multiple sites and engage with multiple teams to address their needs,” Wilson said.

The brightly lit clinic, has stark white halls and barred floor-to-ceiling windows in the reception room. It’s one of three Downtown Eastside clinics that has transitioned to the wrap-around care model where patients can see doctors, nurses, social workers, counsellors, psychiatrists, peers, and elders in residence.

Each patient will also work closely with a care co-ordinator, who will help them navigate the various services offered at the clinic, which is open 12-hours per day, Monday through Friday with on-call doctors available on weekends.

In the midst of the ongoing opioid crisis, Wilson says the clinic’s harm-reduction services, including opioid replacement therapy, will provide a framework of care for those who survive an overdose.