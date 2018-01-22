Stanley Park Brewery faces ongoing fight from West End residents

A group of West End residents are considering legal action to stop a brewpub from setting up shop in Stanley Park after the city granted the business a liquor licence and patio privileges.

The proposed 100-seat restaurant, Stanley Park Brewing, is owned by Anheuser-Bush InBev, a company that calls itself the world’s biggest brewer, according to its website.

A group of residents who live in apartment buildings facing the restaurant say that’s not the type of neighbour they want.

“What could [the park board] possibly be thinking?" said local resident Frank Cunningham, who is also an SFU urban studies adjunct professor. "To put a brewpub run by this off-shore company into Stanley Park, selling booze to take out, struck me as incredible.

"I was dumbfounded that they would consider doing this.”

Cunningham says a group of roughly a dozen residents, who call themselves Stanley Park Advocates, have been meeting three to four times a week to coordinate a campaign against the new brewery, slated to open in the building of the former Fish House restaurant near the park's tennis courts.

They do not plan to stop their fight, even though the restaurant now has all the permits it needs to open this year.

“We will be looking into legal options,” Cunningham said, noting his group includes several lawyers.

The park board defended the project in a written statement, saying, “We are confident the project will activate this public space in a beneficial way to the park and residents and construction has already begun.”

It also noted that the project was endorsed by the West End Business Improvement Association and the Stanley Park lawn bowling and tennis clubs.

But Cunningham said local residents have three main demands of the park board: to ban the sale of take-out beer growlers in Stanley Park; to switch the restaurant’s proposed patio from east-facing to south-facing so that it points towards the park rather than residences; and toconduct a series of environmental, acoustic, parking, and design studies on the new restaurant.

Residents have also voiced concern for the Great Blue heron colony near the restaurant. The species is listed at-risk in B.C.

But park board biologist Nick Page says the herons at Stanley Park are accustomed to city noise.

“The Stanley Park nesting colony co-exists with constant use of the surrounding area by people, dogs, tennis, lawn mowing and other park recreation and maintenance activities,” he said in a written statement.

The park board is arguing the restaurant is already making certain concessions such as closing by 11 p.m. instead of midnight and closing its patio an hours earlier for the first six months. There will also be no entertainment or music on the patio, and the building's current single-pane windows will be upgraded to double glaze.