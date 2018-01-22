Troll networks threaten the 2019 Canadian federal election: UBC

Democracy in Canada and the 2019 federal election are vulnerable to online interference by both foreign countries and citizens here at home, according to a new report from the University of B.C.

After a US intelligence report revealed that Russians had tampered with the 2016 American election through troll networks and the purchase of political ads targeted at Americans, political scientists say more needs to be done to prevent a similar thing happening in Canada.

Chris Tenove, a political science researcher at UBC, says the government needs to implement new rules to combat digital interference before the next federal election in 2019. He wants election laws to be updated, clarified and better-enforced so that outside countries can't purchase political ads on social media during the election cycle.

“The Canadian election act is clear that non-Canadians should not be able to induce [and convince] people to vote in a particular way in our elections, including through the purchase of ads,” he said.

Digital interference is when someone tries to sway the outcome or fairness of an election using online tactics like hacking voter lists, purchasing online ads, leaking confidential documents, and organizing troll networks to harass people and candidates.

Under current regulations the government doesn’t have a way of knowing what messages are being pushed on social media, Tenove explained.

“It's not even clear that we would catch most advertising...but more people were reached in the US through unpaid promotion of messages,” he said.

Unpaid messaging is done through bots and troll networks. In his research, Tenove found that trolling disproportionately affects female politicians and other minorities.

“[Trolling] keeps people from being able to participate in online discussions either by harassing and threatening them or demeaning and trivializing certain things.”

A troll network is when a group of armchair trolls or professional trolls organize together in pursuit of a common cause.

Although Tenove doesn’t think it's possible to get rid of organized trolling entirely, he says there are ways to lessen the impact of digital interference. Canadians have the right, he says, to demand that social media companies better regulate users who threaten and harass others, and to prevent the spread of disinformation.

Canadians are vulnerable to becoming unintentionally or unwantingly involved in digital interference, Tenove said.

“Though we call them foreign operations, almost always it's a partnership between foreign actors and domestic actors, or foreign actors and politicians and commentators and citizens,” he said.

For example, hateful or false videos and articles might be created abroad by foreign actors, but Canadians could help spread those messages.

It could be that the content “is very eagerly spread by parties or partisan commentators. So part of it is being clear that people can be manipulated into being often unwilling or unintended accomplices of these operations,” Tenove said.

Tenove also suggests that Canadian political parties and journalists avoid spreading illegally obtained leaked documents. Although he acknowledges the importance of whistleblowers, he cautions against sharing hacked documents to gain attention or attack political opponents. If political parties do spread leaked documents, he encourages leaders to speak out against it.