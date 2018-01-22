Vancouver expands free public Wi-Fi network

Vancouver residents can now use free public Wi-Fi on the bus, in the streets and in shops across the city.

The City of Vancouver and telecommuncations firm Shaw have partnered to expand the city’s existing free public Wi-Fi network, meaning the network is now one of the largest in North America. Residents and visitors can now access Wi-Fi at over 600 locations.

The city is also making a special effort to make Wi-Fi available at the social housing buildings the city owns. Shaw is expanding the network at no cost to the city, according to a city press release.

In addition to the social housing locations, the expansion targets the following well-populated areas of the city:

-Broadway Avenue from Oak Street to Cambie Street

-Commercial Drive from Venables to 1 Avenue

-Davie Street from Jervis to Burrard

-Denman Street from Davie to West Georgia

-The Downtown Eastside

-Gastown

-Granville Street from Drake Street to Cordova Street

-Main Street from Broadway to East 16 Avenue

-Robson Street from Denman Street to Burrard Street