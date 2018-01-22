Vancouver expands free public Wi-Fi network
Vancouver residents can now use free public Wi-Fi on the bus, in the streets and in shops across the city.
The City of Vancouver and telecommuncations firm Shaw have partnered to expand the city’s existing free public Wi-Fi network, meaning the network is now one of the largest in North America. Residents and visitors can now access Wi-Fi at over 600 locations.
The city is also making a special effort to make Wi-Fi available at the social housing buildings the city owns. Shaw is expanding the network at no cost to the city, according to a city press release.
In addition to the social housing locations, the expansion targets the following well-populated areas of the city:
-Broadway Avenue from Oak Street to Cambie Street
-Commercial Drive from Venables to 1 Avenue
-Davie Street from Jervis to Burrard
-Denman Street from Davie to West Georgia
-The Downtown Eastside
-Gastown
-Granville Street from Drake Street to Cordova Street
-Main Street from Broadway to East 16 Avenue
-Robson Street from Denman Street to Burrard Street
Free public Wi-Fi is already available at public libraries, several community centres and recreation centres, four outdoor pools and other civic facilities.
