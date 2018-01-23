B.C. Muslims call for a day of remembrance and action

Anti-Islamophobia advocates are calling on British Columbians to take action against Islamophobia and spend time remembering those affected by anti-Muslim attacks.

The call comes in the lead up to Jan. 29, the one-year anniversary of the 2017 massacre at the Islamic Cultural Centre of Quebec City where a white gunman entered a mosque and killed six men while they were praying, and seriously injuring others.

Noor Fadel, a local activist with Voices of Muslim Women, says it’s important to recognize the Jan. 29 anniversary.

“There has to be some kind of day of recognition, especially because of the high increase in Vancouver and across the world,” she said.

Last December, Fadel was violently attacked while riding the SkyTrain. The attacker is alleged to have made anti-Muslim comments, saying he would kill all Muslims, and tried to pull her hijab off.

The day against Islamophobia would be “a next step into being able to take awareness and acccountability that ‘Yes, this is happening,’ and we do have to come up with ways to take action against it,” she said.

In early January, the civil liberties group National Council of Canadian Muslims sent a letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau urging him to designate Jan. 29 as a National Day of Remembrance and Action on Islamophobia. The council’s request followed an earlier call in 2017.

Fadel, who read a poem about her experience of the attack at the women’s march in Vancouver last Saturday, said she has been invited to a Jan. 30 meeting in Vancouver with members of the Muslim community and representatives from the provincial government, to discuss how to address Islamophobia.

She says she’d like to see more education around how bystanders can respond to anti-Muslim actions that they see in their day-to-day life.

“I really do hope that we are able to spread that awareness…just to be able to start some type of program, to be able to educate us on these subjects, and what to do, you know where you might witness something as a bystander.”

In the coming week, groups across the country will hold vigils in remembrance of those killed at the Quebec City mosque shooting. In Vancouver, the Pacific chapter of the Coalition Against Bigotry will be hosting a public forum on Jan. 27 to discuss “white supremacy, fascism and oppression in the Downtown Eastside,” and followed by a vigil in Victory Square Park.

The coalition will also host a vigil in Surrey, on Feb. 3. One of the organizer’s, Imtiaz Popat, says he supports the idea of a national day for remembrance and action.



“There’s a target against Muslims specifically,” he said.