Bodies of father, teenage daughter recovered after ATV accident in B.C.

CAMPBELL RIVER, B.C. — A search for a man and his teenage daughter who were swept away while crossing a Vancouver Island creek on an all-terrain vehicle has come to an end after both bodies were found.

Paul Berry with Comox Valley Ground Search and Rescue says the girl's teenage friend was also riding on the vehicle when it fell into Woods Creek near Campbell River, B.C. on Sunday.

He says neighbours heard screams and pulled the friend safely out of the water while a search was launched for the missing father and daughter.

He says the girl's body was found on Sunday night, and after crews resumed the search on Monday morning, they located the father's body as well.

Berry says the trio had frequently crossed Woods Creek at that spot, which is normally benign, but the creek was raging because of rain and snow from the previous night.