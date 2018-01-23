Police arrest Robson Square marijuana sellers, vow crackdown will continue

Marijuana vendors have been selling pot out of booths set up at Robson Square near the Vancouver Art Gallery for months, but police say that era is now over.



Police arrested four people on Jan. 22 and have charged a fifth person, Vancouver resident David Hill, with drug trafficking. Police have recommended 11 charges in total and more charges will be coming, police said.



Howard Chow, deputy police chief for the Vancouver Police Department, told reporters the vendor had been given repeated warnings and bylaw fines, but continued to sell marijuana and marijuana edibles at the busy public square.



Over a two-month operation, police found evidence that the vendors had sold marijuana to minors and that harder drugs such as cocaine had also been offered to customers to purchase. Police also found weapons such as bats and batons, and Chow said altercations between vendors and other individuals were common.



In some cases, “Even the traffickers themselves are underage,” Chow said. The police operation took around two months and some officers worked undercover.



While marijuana will be legal across Canada starting July 2, Chow said the activity that was happening on Robson Square wouldn’t be legal under the new legislation.



With over 100 cannabis dispensaries across Vancouver, Chow said he saw little need for the unofficial booths to operate.



“I don’t think there’s any shortage of locations where you can buy marijuana,” Chow said. “They’re walking out with thousands of dollars in their pocket.”



He said there was a difference between the many dispensaries that operate without a business licence from the city and the booths: “There are no guidelines, there’s nobody to track down, and you don’t know if the person will be back tomorrow if there is a health issue,” Chow said.



“When you set up a dispensary, you have a lease with a landlord, at least there’s a mechanism to track people down.”



There have been some reports of booths popping up at other locations, such as the Vancouver Convention Centre, but Chow said police would crack down wherever the illegal sales are happening.





